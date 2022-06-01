Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Entergy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Entergy posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entergy will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Entergy.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

In related news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,393 shares in the company, valued at $46,766,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,825 shares of company stock worth $24,785,697 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Entergy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Entergy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

