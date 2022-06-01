Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLDGet Rating) will announce $79.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.00 million and the highest is $79.60 million. Upland Software reported sales of $76.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $319.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.20 million to $321.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $329.31 million, with estimates ranging from $320.90 million to $338.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

Shares of UPLD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. 235,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,909. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Goff John C acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 70,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

