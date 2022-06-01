Zacks: Analysts Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Brokerages predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) will announce $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $9.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.19.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.18. The stock had a trading volume of 883,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,584. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,355.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

