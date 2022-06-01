Zacks: Analysts Expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

IR stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,451,000 after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 119,778 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

