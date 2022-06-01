Zacks: Analysts Expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Announce -$1.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Rating) to report ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.14) to ($4.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.10).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 156.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 82,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $2,120,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $57,640,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 70.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 384,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 159,083 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $58.88 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19.

Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

