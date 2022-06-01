Zacks: Analysts Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) to post $3.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $15.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.09.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LH stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.78. The stock had a trading volume of 781,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $232.01 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

