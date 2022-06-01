Zacks: Analysts Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) will announce $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. Qorvo posted earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $10.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.44 to $11.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $13.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. TheStreet lowered Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

Shares of QRVO traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.35. The company had a trading volume of 59,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $98.23 and a 52-week high of $201.46.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,906 shares of company stock worth $1,160,282. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 98,377 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

