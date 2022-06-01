Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. Bio-Techne posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $7.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.43.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock traded down $9.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $359.95. The stock had a trading volume of 180,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $335.02 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.85 and its 200 day moving average is $422.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.