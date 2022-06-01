Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) will report $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

HURN opened at $59.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

