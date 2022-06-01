Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will report $357.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $358.00 million. Interface reported sales of $294.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.97 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

TILE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of TILE stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. 260,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,585. The firm has a market cap of $842.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.79. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Interface by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Interface by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.