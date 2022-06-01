Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. LendingClub posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 355.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on LC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $75,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $323,323.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $522,488. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 134,311 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in LendingClub by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,804,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LendingClub stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,967. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.95.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

