Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) will report $108.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.71 million and the lowest is $94.56 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $91.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $520.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $431.53 million to $588.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $549.88 million, with estimates ranging from $480.56 million to $593.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.03 million for the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 27.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 426,312 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 3,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

