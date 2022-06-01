Zacks: Brokerages Expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.34 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) will post sales of $92.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the lowest is $91.51 million. DZS posted sales of $82.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $394.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $388.55 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $432.91 million, with estimates ranging from $420.32 million to $445.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DZS.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.79 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

DZSI traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 250,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,763. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $507.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.27. DZS has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 118,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DZS by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DZS by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DZS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DZS by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

About DZS (Get Rating)

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.