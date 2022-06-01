Zacks: Brokerages Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems reported sales of $881.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $338.52 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.81 and a 200-day moving average of $428.27.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 171,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,503 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in EPAM Systems by 189.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

