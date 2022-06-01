Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) will announce $117.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.34 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full-year sales of $543.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.63 million to $570.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $641.78 million, with estimates ranging from $598.73 million to $695.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

In other Solo Brands news, CFO Somer Webb acquired 20,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $78,050.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,810.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 167,806 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,145,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 517,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DTC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 33,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.43. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

