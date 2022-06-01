Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.99 Million

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) will announce $117.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.34 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full-year sales of $543.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.63 million to $570.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $641.78 million, with estimates ranging from $598.73 million to $695.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

In other Solo Brands news, CFO Somer Webb acquired 20,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $78,050.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,810.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 167,806 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,145,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 517,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DTC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 33,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.43. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.

Solo Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solo Brands (DTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.