Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $14.39

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $13.19. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of $575.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.61) by $1.45. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 89.90% and a negative net margin of 380.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

