Zeepin Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (ZPT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $136,385.45 and approximately $15,981.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeepin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $826.87 or 0.02620104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00458589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032966 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

