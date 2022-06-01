ZKSpace (ZKS) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One ZKSpace token can now be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSpace has a market cap of $10.25 million and $870,269.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZKSpace has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,580.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,569.26 or 0.32075622 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.03 or 0.00439205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031839 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008731 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace launched on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

