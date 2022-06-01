ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Update

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,300 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 720,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 167.0 days.

ZTCOF stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. ZTE has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Get ZTE alerts:

ZTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.