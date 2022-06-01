Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $28.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $39.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth approximately $983,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth approximately $21,780,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

