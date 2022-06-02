$0.02 EPS Expected for BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BM Technologies’ earnings. BM Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BM Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BM Technologies.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BM Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $25.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of BM Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.59. 17,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,547. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BM Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 342,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 86.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

