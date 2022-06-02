$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.37. Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,390. Radius Health has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 477,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,733,538 shares in the company, valued at $48,645,806.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 149.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth $111,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 631.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $2,668,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

