-$0.16 EPS Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Lithium Americas also reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

NYSE LAC opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 64.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 7.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 89.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $3,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.