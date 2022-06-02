-$0.18 EPS Expected for eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

EFTR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 22,607 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $41,596.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,375.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 58,462 shares of company stock worth $110,221 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFTR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,503,000. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

EFTR traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. 625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,643. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

