-$0.24 EPS Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.27). Beyond Air also posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,737.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 43,685 shares of company stock worth $293,447 in the last three months. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 90,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,301. The company has a market capitalization of $173.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.39. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

