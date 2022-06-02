$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.23. 1,852,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,950. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $620,085 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

