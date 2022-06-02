-$0.39 EPS Expected for First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.25). First Wave BioPharma reported earnings of ($1.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Wave BioPharma.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on First Wave BioPharma from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FWBI stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. First Wave BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

