$0.47 EPS Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. CSX posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

