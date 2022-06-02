-$1.26 EPS Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) will report ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.28) and the highest is ($1.22). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($4.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.38) to ($4.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWTX. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $20.15. 1,437,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,109. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

