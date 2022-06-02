$1.42 EPS Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,660 shares of company stock valued at $31,767,638 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.60. 10,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $164.96 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

