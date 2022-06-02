$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.83. Crown Castle International posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.79.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.21. 2,694,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,560. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

