$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $3.58. Delek US posted earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 313.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Delek US stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 891,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Delek US has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $31.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $273,082.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 41,679 shares of company stock worth $1,692,921 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 660.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 101.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at $409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 56.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 163,783 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

