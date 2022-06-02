$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $2.15. Tyson Foods reported earnings per share of $2.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $9.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $9.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $88.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

