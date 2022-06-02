100,000 Shares in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Purchased by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Mimecast by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.63.

Shares of MIME remained flat at $$79.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 83 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,227. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.63. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

