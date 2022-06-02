105,000 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,307,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 0.8% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 449.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 641.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 287,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,930,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.06.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.96. The company had a trading volume of 226,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

