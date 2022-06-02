$107.17 Million in Sales Expected for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will post sales of $107.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.80 million and the lowest is $105.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year sales of $466.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $459.70 million to $470.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $598.07 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $652.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brilliant Earth Group.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.83 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $181,873.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRLT traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.71. 11,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,272. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33.

About Brilliant Earth Group (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.