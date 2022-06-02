11 Capital Partners LP Grows Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

11 Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 123.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,595 shares during the quarter. Twitter accounts for approximately 4.8% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $20,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $448,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Twitter by 1,153.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 206,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,303,066. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.37.

In related news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $18,262,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,829,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,764 shares of company stock worth $20,773,371 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.