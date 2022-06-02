12 West Capital Management LP Sells 188,200 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

12 West Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,200 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up approximately 1.0% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Cloudflare worth $21,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,556,000 after buying an additional 81,860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,623,000 after acquiring an additional 256,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,150,000 after acquiring an additional 808,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.85. 48,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,769,723. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 477,401 shares of company stock worth $50,927,856. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.02.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

