$131.19 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) to report sales of $131.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $135.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $115.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $530.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $544.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $698.46 million, with estimates ranging from $602.30 million to $778.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,812.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,819 shares of company stock valued at $205,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 38,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,272. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

