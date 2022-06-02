14,184 Shares in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) Acquired by DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Colicity by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 63,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Colicity by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colicity by 3.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLI remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Colicity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

