1,442 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,964,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $4,106,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in M&T Bank by 261.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,463,000 after purchasing an additional 589,828 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,603,000 after purchasing an additional 446,205 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.91.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

