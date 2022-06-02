1492 Capital Management LLC Grows Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares during the quarter. LSB Industries comprises about 1.7% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of LSB Industries worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LXU. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,519,000 after buying an additional 394,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 212,008 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXU stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,969. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LSB Industries had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The firm had revenue of $198.98 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

