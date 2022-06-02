1492 Capital Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1,382.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

NYSE GTLS traded up $5.24 on Thursday, reaching $182.82. 3,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,667. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 123.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

