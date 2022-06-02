1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 239,153 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

1492 Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,153 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

TriState Capital stock remained flat at $$30.58 during trading hours on Thursday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other TriState Capital news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

