$150.05 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) to post $150.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.90 million and the lowest is $135.64 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $97.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $612.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.23 million to $655.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $636.14 million, with estimates ranging from $613.90 million to $655.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Mark Nunneley acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Monty J. Bennett purchased 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,444 shares in the company, valued at $999,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 237,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,558 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHR stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.00. 17,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $427.62 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $6.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.53%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

