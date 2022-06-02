150,100 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 245,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 218,400 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 156,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 721,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 53,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

