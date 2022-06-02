17,731 Shares in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Purchased by DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Noble Rock Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 204,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 596,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 297,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NRAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,602. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.