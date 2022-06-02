$178.62 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will post $178.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.06 million. Eastern Bankshares posted sales of $150.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $723.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.13 million to $733.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $801.19 million, with estimates ranging from $781.86 million to $831.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

EBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 31.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,383,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,951,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,571,000 after purchasing an additional 120,823 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBC stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $19.40. 508,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,235. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $22.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

