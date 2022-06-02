$182.73 Million in Sales Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) to report sales of $182.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.05 million. Standex International reported sales of $176.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $733.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $733.00 million to $733.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $783.04 million, with estimates ranging from $775.29 million to $790.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.92 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair raised shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $110,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,168.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 390,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,243,000 after acquiring an additional 215,015 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,078,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,791,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Standex International by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 84,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 658.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,455 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXI traded up $2.02 on Monday, hitting $95.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,268. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Standex International has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Standex International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

