$193.89 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) to report $193.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.30 million and the highest is $197.88 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year sales of $776.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $773.60 million to $779.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $846.35 million, with estimates ranging from $838.40 million to $856.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on STER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Check currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STER traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

